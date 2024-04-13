ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Charan awarded honorary doctorate in literature from Vels University

April 13, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

The university also awarded Dr P Veeramuthuvel, the Project Coordinator at Chandrayaan, Dr GSK Velu, the Founder and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare, and table tennis player and Padma Shri awardee Achanta Sharath Kamal

The Hindu Bureau

Vels University honours actor Ram Charan with Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Ram Charan has received an honorary doctorate from Vels University at the institute’s 14th Annual Convocation which was held at its Pallavaram campus in Chennai.

Along with Ram Charan, the university also awarded Dr P Veeramuthuvel, the Project Coordinator at Chandrayaan, Dr GSK Velu, the Founder and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare, and table tennis player and Padma Shri awardee Achanta Sharath Kamal. TG Sitharam, the Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education, was also present at the event as its chief guest.

A statement released by the university called the honorary doctorate degree to Ram Charan as a “recognition of his outstanding contributions to the film industry and society at large.”

It also said, “Vels University is honored to recognize Mr. Ram Charan’s exemplary achievements and contributions. By conferring upon him the honorary doctorate degree, the university acknowledges his stellar achievements in the film industry and his unwavering commitment to social service, inspiring countless individuals to pursue their dreams while making a positive impact on society.”

Ram Charan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ram Charan, on the professional front, will next be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer which also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Surya, Samudrakhani, Jayaram, and Sunil. His sixteenth film is with Buchi Babu Sana co-starring Jahnvi Kapoor. The actor has also confirmed that his seventeenth film is with director Sukumar who he is teaming up after the success of Rangasthalam.

