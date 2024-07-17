Ralph Fiennes stars in ‘Conclave’ from ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ director Edward Berger

Edward Berger’s latest film, Conclave, is set to make its debut at the Telluride Film Festival in early September, ahead of its November 1, 2024, theatrical release by Focus Features. This premiere positions the film in the heart of awards season, potentially vying for critical acclaim alongside other high-profile releases.

Conclave, an adaptation of Robert Harris’ bestselling novel, is directed by Berger, with a screenplay by Peter Straughan. The film delves into the secretive and politically charged process of electing a new Pope, following Cardinal Lawrence, played by Ralph Fiennes. Lawrence finds himself entangled in a web of conspiracy and power struggles among the cardinals, each with their own ambitions and secrets.

Vanity Fair recently unveiled first-look images from the film. The images highlight Fiennes’ portrayal of Lawrence, a man under immense pressure. The cast also includes Sergio Castellitto as a conservative bishop, Stanley Tucci as the liberal Cardinal Bellini, John Lithgow as the corrupt Cardinal Tremblay, Carlos Diehz as the potential dark horse Cardinal Benitez, and Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes, a suspicious nun.

The film promises to be a gripping thriller, exploring the internal politics of the Vatican and the complex human emotions involved in the papal election. With Berger’s track record, including the highly acclaimed All Quiet on the Western Front, which earned nine Oscar nominations and won four, expectations are high for Conclave.

Berger has also been busy with other projects, including The Ballad of a Small Player for Netflix, starring Colin Farrell, and is rumored to be in consideration for directing the next James Bond film.

