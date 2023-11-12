ADVERTISEMENT

Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow to lead Edward Berger’s next movie ‘Conclave’

November 12, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

The film’s cast includes Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, and Carlos Diehz among others

PTI

Ralph Fiennes | Photo Credit: LIONEL CIRONNEAU

Actors Ralph Fiennes and John Lithgow will star in filmmaker Edward Berger’s upcoming thriller Conclave.

Berger's most recent directorial effort All Quiet on the Western Front won four Academy Awards this year, including the best international feature trophy.

Conclave is based on Robert Harris’ novel of the same name and tells the story of the world's most secretive event: Election of a new Pope, reported Variety.

Fiennes will essay the role of Cardinal Lawrence, a Catholic dignitary tasked with running the Vatican's mysterious papal conclave who finds himself trapped in a treasonous web as groups of ambitious rival cardinals form factions in the hope of swaying the vote.

"As ambitions, divisions and scandals start to boil over and the political machinations inside the Vatican intensify, Lawrence realises that the departed Pope had kept a secret from them that he must uncover before a new Pope is chosen," the official logline read.

The film's cast also includes Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, Carlos Diehz, Lucian Msamati, Brían F. O'Byrne, Merab Ninidze and Sergio Castellitto. The script has been adapted by Peter Straughan.

The project will be produced by Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell for House Productions and Michael A Jackman for FilmNation Entertainment alongside Robert Harris and Alice Dawson.

