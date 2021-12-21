Rakul Preet Singh wraps up shoot of ‘Chhatriwali’

Billed as a social comedy, the movie is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, best known for Marathi features like ‘Bucket List’ and ‘Ajinkya’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she finished shooting for her upcoming film “Chhatriwali”.

Billed as a social comedy, the movie is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, best known for Marathi features like “Bucket List” and “Ajinkya”.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old actor said working on the film was a “smooth” ride.

“Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happppy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey #chhatriwali has been (sic)” she wrote.

Singh also thanked her director, producer and co-stars for their support throughout the filming process.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better team for my first title role film @tejasdeokar you made the process so seamless @sidvasanity you are amazing @eshaanphadnis @soniyeah22 thankyou for really pampering us so well! A big shoutout for the entire unit for tirelessly working and not complaining! @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala Also a bigggg thankyou to all my costars for being a joy to work with,” she said.

“Chhatriwali” is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP.

Singh will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-directed “Runway 34”, campus comedy-drama “Doctor G” with Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Indra Kumar’s next comedy movie.