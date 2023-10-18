Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B)’ postponed again

October 18, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

The second instalment of Hemanth M Rao’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello has been postponed again. Titled Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B), the relationship drama, starring Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Chaithra J Achar, was originally scheduled to release on October 20. The makers then announced a fresh date, stating the film will hit the screens on October 27. Now, the film has been pushed further.

Rakshit, who has also produced the film under his banner Paramvah Studios, took to social media to announce that the film will come out on November 17. The first part, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A), opened to a positive response from fans and critics alike on September 1. While the first part was released in Kannada, the makers are eyeing a pan India release for the second part.

The film was dubbed in Telugu and released as Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati. The film is an intense relationship drama involving a middle class couple. Charan Raj has composed the film’s music while Advaitha Gurumurthy is the cinematographer. Hemanth and Gundu Shetty have written the film.

