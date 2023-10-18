HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B)’ postponed again

Directed by Hemanth M Rao, and starring Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Chaithra J Achar, the film was scheduled to release on October 27

October 18, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B)‘.

A poster of ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B)‘. | Photo Credit: Paramvah Studios/Twitter

The second instalment of Hemanth M Rao’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello has been postponed again. Titled Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B), the relationship drama, starring Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Chaithra J Achar, was originally scheduled to release on October 20. The makers then announced a fresh date, stating the film will hit the screens on October 27. Now, the film has been pushed further.

ALSO READ
‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)’ movie review: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth anchor a haunting love story

Rakshit, who has also produced the film under his banner Paramvah Studios, took to social media to announce that the film will come out on November 17. The first part, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A), opened to a positive response from fans and critics alike on September 1. While the first part was released in Kannada, the makers are eyeing a pan India release for the second part.

ALSO READ:Rakshit Shetty: ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ marks a new beginning in my acting career

The film was dubbed in Telugu and released as Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati. The film is an intense relationship drama involving a middle class couple. Charan Raj has composed the film’s music while Advaitha Gurumurthy is the cinematographer. Hemanth and Gundu Shetty have written the film.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.