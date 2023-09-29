Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B)’ gets a new release date

Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B), the second instalment of the two-part film, has got a new release date. The film, directed by Hemanth M Rao, and produced by Rakshit’s Paramvah Studios, was originally scheduled to release on October 20. The makers announced that the film will now release on October 27.
The first part, titled Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A), released on September 1, and was widely praised, by both fans and critics alike. The film was dubbed in Telugu and released recently as Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati.
Starring Rakshit, Rukmini Vasanth, Achyuth Kumar, and Avinash, the film is an intense romantic drama. The second part will introduce a fresh character, essayed by Chaitra J Achar.
