Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B)’ gets a new release date

September 29, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B), the second instalment of the two-part film, has got a new release date. The film, directed by Hemanth M Rao, and produced by Rakshit’s Paramvah Studios, was originally scheduled to release on October 20. The makers announced that the film will now release on October 27.

A slight detour on our journey, but the destination remains the same! 😊



Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B will be yours on the 27th of October. We hope you receive the next chapter with just as much love and support 🤗#SSESideBOct27@hemanthrao11@rukminitweets… pic.twitter.com/neFE17ZiLF — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) September 28, 2023

The first part, titled Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A), released on September 1, and was widely praised, by both fans and critics alike. The film was dubbed in Telugu and released recently as Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati.

Starring Rakshit, Rukmini Vasanth, Achyuth Kumar, and Avinash, the film is an intense romantic drama. The second part will introduce a fresh character, essayed by Chaitra J Achar.