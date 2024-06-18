GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rakshit Shetty’s maiden web series ‘Ekam’ gets a premiere date

Set to drop on his platform, the web series is an anthology of seven stories and stars noted actors such as Prakash Raj and Raj B Shetty

Updated - June 18, 2024 03:05 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 02:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster of the Kannada web series ‘Ekam’.

The poster of the Kannada web series ‘Ekam’. | Photo Credit: @rakshitshetty/X

Ekam, the Kannada web series by actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty’s production house Paramvah Studios along with Journeyman Productions, has locked its premiere date. The project, which began in 2020, will stream on Rakshit’s own platform, www.ekamtheseries.com.

Darshan case: Why it is unfair to blame the Kannada film industry at large

Created by Sandeep PS and Sumanth Bhat, the web series is an anthology of seven stories and stars noted actors such as Prakash Raj and Raj B Shetty. Ekam will premiere on July 13.

“We have faced rejections on all OTT platforms because Ekam is a Kannada show and they are not yet in the market for Kannada shows,” said Sumanth Bhat. “We will bring the web series to you at the price of a movie ticket (one-time fee of Rs 149),” he added.

ALSO READ:BIFFes 2024 | Sumanth Bhat on directing ‘Mithya’ and fulfilling a long-cherished dream

“We want to present rooted stories and take the same stories to people across the world,” said Sumanth. Talking about the web series, Rakshit Shetty said in a statement, “I saw the final cut of Ekam in October, 2021. I was thrilled to see it come alive. It’s a one of a kind attempt.” Those interested in watching the web series can register by logging on to ekamtheseries.com.

