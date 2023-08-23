Rakshit Shetty: ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ marks a new beginning in my acting career

August 23, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

Rakshit Shetty, once known for making his fans wait for his films, is free of that accusation. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, set to release on September 1, will be his second film (after 777 Charlie) in 14 months. “This film marks the beginning of a new phase of my acting career,” says Rakshit.

Directed by Hemanth M Rao, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello is touted to be an intense love story. Rakshit plays Manu, who is in a relationship with Priya, essayed by Rukmini Vasanth. Set in 2010, the couple hails from a middle-class background. Circumstances land Manu in jail, putting his relationship with Priya in jeopardy.

“Manu is the most intense character I have played,” says Rakshit, who has produced the film under his banner Paramvah Studios. “The kind of experience I have had in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello...I have never had it before. I write most of my films, so I know how to play my characters, and this process is mostly fun. But for this film, I practiced meditation,” he offers.

Romance as a genre seems to have disappeared in Kannada. “In our films, there is an innate glorification of two people falling in love,” observes Hemanth. “My film is a very human story. The emotional depth we have gone to makes our film unique. I have tried to create a visceral experience. I want the audience to go through what the characters go through. I have always looked up to the films of Mani Ratnam. In his films, you feel what the characters are experiencing. He showed us that relationships are all about small moments,” he says.

Hemanth debuted with the heart-warming drama Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, starring Rakshit, Anant Nag, and Sruthi Hariharan. Before that film, he had set out to make a romantic comedy called Love Churmuri. The film didn’t take off, and Hemanth sees that as a blessing in disguise.

“When I wrote Love Churmuri, I was quite immature. As you evolve, you understand how love gets romanticised on screen. I am glad the film didn’t take off because I was trying to cater to the industry’s demands. Overall, Love Churmuri has been a big lesson for my filmmaking career,” reasons Hemanth.

Fans were surprised by the film’s team’s decision to split the it into two parts. The second part, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B), will hit the screens on October 20. Chaithra J Achar plays a crucial role in the second part. “I feel both the films are different, but one factor that binds them is Hemanth’s poetic style of filmmaking,” opines Rakshit.

“It wasn’t a sudden decision to split the film into two parts. Between Rakshit, and I, we were clear about it. We cannot have a long gap between the two parts. They have to come out next to each other. The film requires you to have experienced part A to go into the second part. You need to carry the emotional hangover from the first part,” explains Hemanth.

Hemanth sees Rakshit’s growth as an actor as “a result of consistent investment into the craft:. “Hard work helps you to take your innate talent to the next level. We got blown away by Rakshit’s performance in the film. I even broke down after watching some scenes,” says Hemanth.

Post Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, Rakshit returns to the director’s chair after nine years. He will soon begin the shoot of Richard Anthony, a prequel to his Ulidvaru Kandante, a neo-noir film celebrated as a classic today. “I have written many drafts of the film. I still feel that there is so much inside me that’s still not come out on paper. When I made Ulidavaru Kandante, there were many constraints. But today, I know I can make Richard Anthony without any compromises,” he says.

