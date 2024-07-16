ADVERTISEMENT

Rakshit Shetty responds to copyright claim, says he will fight the case in court

Published - July 16, 2024 12:26 pm IST

The actor has said that MRT music quoted an exorbitant price for the use of the songs, and the music company wasn’t open for negotiations

The Hindu Bureau

Rakshit Shetty. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rakshit Shetty has responded to the copyright claim from MRT Music over the use of two songs in the Kannada film, Bachelor Party, produced by the actor’s banner Paramvah Studios.

Naveen Kumar M, partner and authorised signatory of MRT Music, registered a case against Rakshit and Paramvah Studios, claiming the film included the songs, the title track Nyaya Ellide and Omme Ninnannnu (Gaali Maathu), without his permission. Naveen’s company owns the rights of the songs.

“To clarify, we are sharing the specific clips from our movie to provide full transparency and allow everyone to see the exact manner in which the songs were used. We had previously spoken with MRT before Bachelor Party’s release, but the price they quoted was beyond our budget and not open for negotiation.

“Is this copyright infringement? If it is, then what is the cost that we should pay? If it is not, then how do we handle such harassments from music companies in the future? We have decided to fight this case in the court.”

