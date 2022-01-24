Raju Jeyamohan on his ‘Bigg Boss’ journey and winning the title

The actor on his favourite memories from the reality show experience, and how his housemates accepted him

Raju Jeyamohan, the undisputed entertainer and winner of the recently-concluded season of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, says he is elated with how the viewers of the show have encouraged and accepted him.

“I’m thrilled to have been a part of something that everyone immensely enjoys. Winning a show like Bigg Boss is possible only if audiences really like you, and I am glad this happened for me,” says the actor.

Throughout the fifth season of the show, Raju emerged as a fan favourite thanks to his non-stop jokes, witty one-liners, mimicry and camaraderie with his fellow housemates. Another constant, Priyanka Deshpande, spoke highly of Raju’s patience and calmness, during the finale.

“I never thought my patience was a big quality until now. Early on in the show, people often asked me why I was quiet and not reacting much to anything. But as the days went by, this worked in my favour. Taking most things lightly definitely helped my stay there,” he says, crediting his housemates for being very accepting of him.

In the finale, Raju spoke highly of his housemates and how they had a great part to play in his success. “In a house, it is the people around us who determine the kind of person we are going to be. All the other contestants had a great part to play in this, and Imman Annachi in particular was a great source of support and encouragement.”

Reminiscing about the show, Raju says he thoroughly enjoyed the ‘Cinema Cinema’ task where he dressed up as actor M.R. Radha, as well as the week when the house became a boarding school. “I’m yet to sit and watch the show in its entirety though; I hope that one day, all of us who were in the house can get together and watch our favourite episodes.”

While he has starred in a few Television shows and films, he also worked as an assistant to director Bhagyaraj. In the past, he has spoken candidly about his struggles over the last ten years, and now says that starring in a show like Bigg Boss was the sort of opportunity he was waiting for.

“I can now sense that people love my comedy and that since it is something they enjoy, I can expect many opportunities for this. Whatever it is to entertain people, you can be sure that I will take it up,” he says, with conviction.

Vijay TV announced after winding up Bigg Boss season 5 that they were soon going to launch Bigg Boss Ultimate, which will have several contestants from the previous seasons participate in it. The show will be streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

As the latest winner, what is one piece of advice he would like to give the next set of contestants? “Each and every person is unique, and giving them advice on how to participate in a show is something we should never do; it is only going to confuse them more,” he says, laughing.

He references his housemates from Season 5. “We were all a diverse, interesting group of contestants. All of us were able to entertain the audience in our own way and this works best,” he signs off.