ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri to star in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

September 28, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

Billed as a “pure masala entertainer set in the swinging 90s”, the movie will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa of ‘Dream Girl’ fame

PTI

The poster of  ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will collaborate for the first time in a quirky family drama titled "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", the makers announced Thursday.

Billed as a "pure masala entertainer set in the swinging 90s", the movie will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa of "Dream Girl" franchise fame.

ALSO READ
‘Dream Girl 2’ movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana dresses and messes

In an Instagram post, Rao unveiled the official poster of "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" and captioned it: "Yeh kaise bahar aa gaya???"

Dimri also shared the same post from her social media account. The movie is produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink Picturez.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US