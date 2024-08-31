Rajkummar Rao to star in action thriller ‘Maalik’

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday unveiled his new film Maalik, an action thriller to be directed by filmmaker Pulkit. The actor had teased the project, backed by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, on his social media handles on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his latest post, the actor finally released a poster of the new film and also revealed that it has started shooting. Pulkit is best known for directing the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer investigative drama Bhakshak and Dedh Bigha Zameen, featuring Pratik Gandhi.

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films Rao currently features in Stree 2, the sequel to his 2018 hit Stree.

ALSO READ:‘Stree 2’ movie review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang deliver the laughs, but not much else

The movie, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, has collected over Rs 600 crore globally. His upcoming films also include "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", co-starring Triptii Dimri.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.