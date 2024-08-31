ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar Rao to star in action thriller ‘Maalik’

Published - August 31, 2024 12:56 pm IST

Actor Rajkummar Rao has unveiled new action thriller film ‘Maalik’, set to be directed by Pulkit

PTI

Rajkummar Rao in ‘Maalik’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday unveiled his new film Maalik, an action thriller to be directed by filmmaker Pulkit. The actor had teased the project, backed by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, on his social media handles on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stree 2’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, crosses Rs 500 crore-mark worldwide

In his latest post, the actor finally released a poster of the new film and also revealed that it has started shooting. Pulkit is best known for directing the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer investigative drama Bhakshak and Dedh Bigha Zameen, featuring Pratik Gandhi.

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films Rao currently features in Stree 2, the sequel to his 2018 hit Stree.

ALSO READ:‘Stree 2’ movie review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang deliver the laughs, but not much else

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The movie, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, has collected over Rs 600 crore globally. His upcoming films also include "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", co-starring Triptii Dimri.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US