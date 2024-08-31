GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajkummar Rao to star in action thriller ‘Maalik’

Actor Rajkummar Rao has unveiled new action thriller film ‘Maalik’, set to be directed by Pulkit

Published - August 31, 2024 12:56 pm IST

PTI
Rajkummar Rao in ‘Maalik’.

Rajkummar Rao in ‘Maalik’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday unveiled his new film Maalik, an action thriller to be directed by filmmaker Pulkit. The actor had teased the project, backed by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, on his social media handles on Friday.

‘Stree 2’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, crosses Rs 500 crore-mark worldwide

In his latest post, the actor finally released a poster of the new film and also revealed that it has started shooting. Pulkit is best known for directing the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer investigative drama Bhakshak and Dedh Bigha Zameen, featuring Pratik Gandhi.

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films Rao currently features in Stree 2, the sequel to his 2018 hit Stree.

ALSO READ:‘Stree 2’ movie review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang deliver the laughs, but not much else

The movie, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, has collected over Rs 600 crore globally. His upcoming films also include "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", co-starring Triptii Dimri.

