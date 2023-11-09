Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Sri’ to release in May

November 09, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

We had earlier reported that actor Rajkummar Rao is playing Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla in Sri, a biopic film from T-Series. The film, which was earlier set to release on September 15, will now hit the screens on May 10.

T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the banners behind Sri, announced on Wednesday night.

The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, has a script written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. It narrates the moving story of Srikanth who didn’t let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded the Bollant industries.

Also starring Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar, Sri is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT