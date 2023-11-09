ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Sri’ to release in May

November 09, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also stars Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar

PTI

Rajkummar Rao; a still from ‘Sri’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement and T-Series

We had earlier reported that actor Rajkummar Rao is playing Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla in Sri, a biopic film from T-Series. The film, which was earlier set to release on September 15, will now hit the screens on May 10.

T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the banners behind Sri, announced on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ
EC to appoint ‘Newton’ actor Rajkummar Rao as National Icon

The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, has a script written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. It narrates the moving story of Srikanth who didn’t let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded the Bollant industries.

Also starring Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar, Sri is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hindi cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US