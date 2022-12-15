Rajkumar Santoshi to return to big screen with 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'

December 15, 2022 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

With music composed by AR Rahman, the film is set to be released on January 26, 2023

PTI

Poster of ‘Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh’ | Photo Credit: PVR Pictures

Celebrated National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi will be making his comeback to the cinema halls in January 2023 with a feature film Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh.

Santoshi, known for helming acclaimed titles such as Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak, Andaz Apna Apna, China Gate, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, is returning to direction after nine years.

Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, a press release stated.

The makers dropped a video on the social media to announce the film. The project is backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures. Music is by famed composer AR Rahman.

Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh is scheduled to be released on January 26, 2023. Santoshi's last directorial venture was Shahid Kapoor-led Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013).

