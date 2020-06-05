Movies

Rajiv Menon live on Instagram on @the_hindu

June 5 at 8 pm. Live on Instagram on @the_hindu Instagram

What makes Three Colours Blue of Krzysztof Kieślowski’s Three Colours trilogy such a timeless epic? The cinematography of Sławomir Idziak, music by Zbigniew Preisner, the face of Juliette Binoche and the mind and consciousness of Kieślowski come together to create a beautiful symphony of a film about loss and grief, reconciliation and liberation.

Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a modern classic which is all about love and longing, about pictures and paintings and a rare feminine gaze. Who better than cinematographer (Bombay, Guru, Kadal) and filmmaker (Minsara Kanavu, and the much loved Kandukondain Kandukondain that recently completely 20 years) Rajiv Menon to take viewers through the art, craft and heart behind these two cinematic gems?

He will be in conversation with Namrata Joshi, The Hindu’s cinema editor, as part of the ongoing #DirectorsOnDirectors series.

