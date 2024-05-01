ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinkanth’s ‘Coolie’ makers in trouble as Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice for using ‘Thanga Magan’ song

May 01, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

The notice demands Sun Pictures to either obtain consent from Ilaiyaraaja for utilizing the portion of the song or to remove the track from ‘Coolie’

The Hindu Bureau

Ilaiyaraaja; a still from the title reveal teaser of ‘Coolie’ | Photo Credit: R. Ragu and Sun Pictures

It’s no news that music legend Ilaiyaraaja takes ownership of his songs seriously. In a career spanning over four decades, the composer has fought several copyright cases against the illegal use of his songs, and in fact, is currently fighting a long ongoing copyright case demanding “special moral rights” over the 4,500 songs he composed for more than 1,000 between the 1970s and 1990s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, in an unexpected turn of events, yet another controversy has erupted. Earlier today, the ace composer issued a legal notice to the production banner Sun Pictures over the allegedly illegal use of the song ‘Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa’ from the 1983 film Thanga Magan in their upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Coolie.

Ilaiyaraaja’s commercial transactions will be subject to appeal filed by Echo Recording: Madras High Court

Earlier this month, Sun Pictures had released a title reveal promo of the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film that featured several tributes to Superstar Rajinikanth, including a remixed version of the iconic track from his 1983 film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legal notice issued by Ilaiyaraaja’s legal counsel states the use of the song as an intentional breach of the rights of one of the world’s top music composers. It states that Ilaiyaraaja holds absolute rights, including moral rights, over his work and that the usage of the song without “necessary and appropriate permission/license from author/owner of the musical works” amounts to infringemernt and unauthorized usage of copyright.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The notice demands Sun Pictures to either obtain consent from Ilaiyaraaja for utilizing the portion of the song or to remove the track from Coolie. Failure to do so will result in appropriate legal action, the notice adds.

A response from Sun Pictures is currently awaited. Coolie features Lokesh’s frequent collaborator Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. Notably, Anirudh had earlier composed music for Rajini’s Jailer. Sun Pictures had earlier teamed up with Rajini for films like Enthiran, Petta, Annaatthe and Jailer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US