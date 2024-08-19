Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ to clash with Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ at the box office

Vettaiyan, superstar Rajinkanth’s much-awaited film, is all set to release in theatres on October 10, the makers announced on Monday (August 19). This means the film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, will clash with Suriya’s period action saga Kanguvaat the box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lyca Productions, the banner bankrolling Vettaiyan, unveiled a new poster to announce the release date. The poster features Rajinikanth as an IPS officer.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the highly-anticipated film has a huge ensemble, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rohini, Abhirami, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh.

With music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, Vettaiyan has cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Philomin Raj. Produced by A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, last seen in an extended cameo in the sports action film Lal Salaam, will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.