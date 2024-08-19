GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ to clash with Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ at the box office

The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh among others

Published - August 19, 2024 11:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘Vettaiyan’; Suriya in a still from ‘Kanguva’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Vettaiyan’; Suriya in a still from ‘Kanguva’ | Photo Credit: Lyca Productions and Studio Green

Vettaiyan, superstar Rajinkanth’s much-awaited film, is all set to release in theatres on October 10, the makers announced on Monday (August 19). This means the film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, will clash with Suriya’s period action saga Kanguvaat the box office.

Lyca Productions, the banner bankrolling Vettaiyan, unveiled a new poster to announce the release date. The poster features Rajinikanth as an IPS officer.

Tamil cinema in 2024: Average first half, resurgent second half?

Apart from Rajinikanth, the highly-anticipated film has a huge ensemble, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rohini, Abhirami, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh.

With music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, Vettaiyan has cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Philomin Raj. Produced by A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, last seen in an extended cameo in the sports action film Lal Salaam, will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

‘Kanguva’ trailer: Suriya and Bobby Deol enter war mode in Siva’s period actioner

