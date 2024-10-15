ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ crosses ₹240 crore mark at the worldwide box office

Updated - October 15, 2024 11:49 am IST

Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’, directed by TJ Gnanavel, has crossed Rs 240 crore mark at the worldwide box office since its release on October 10

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth in ‘Vettaiyan’. | Photo Credit: Lyca Productions/YouTube

The makers of Vettaiyan has announced that the movie has crossed the Rs 240 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Starring Rajinikanth, the Tamil film is directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame.

‘Vettaiyan’ movie review: A gutsy Rajinikanth powers TJ Gnanavel’s flawed film on unlawful encounter killings

The film, produced by Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions, released worldwide on October 10. The production house took to social media to announce the film’s box office collection.

In the movie, Rajinikanth plays a ruthless police officer who is forced to rethink his moral codes when he makes a mistake with irreparable ramifications. The star-studdedVettaiyan has Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Kishore, Rana Daggubati and Dushara Vijayan in prominent roles.

ALSO READ:TJ Gnanavel on Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’: Art is a tool, a weapon... but it all comes down to who’s wielding it

Anirudh Ravichander is the music director while S R Kathir is the movie’s cinematographer. Philomin Raj is the edtor. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also has Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra and Sathyaraj in key roles.

