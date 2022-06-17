Movies

Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 169’ titled ‘Jailer’

The title of Rajinikanth’s next film with director Nelson has been revealed: Jailer.

Produced by Sun Pictures, composer Anirudh Ravichander is on board, while more details on the rest of the cast and crew will be revealed soon, with reports indicating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could be the female lead.

The first look of Jailer shows the title along with a bloody machete, indicating the film will be a action-thriller.

The Superstar’s last film was  Annaatthe , directed by Siva, which released to mixed reviews for Deepavali in 2021.

Meanwhile, director Nelson’s last two releases were the successful  Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan, and more recently, Vijay’s Beast that faced a middling response.


