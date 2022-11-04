Rajinikanth’s special appearance in daughter Aishwarya’s ‘Laal Salaam’

Rajinikanth in a film still

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will star in a special appearance in an upcoming film titled Laal Salaam. This project, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran (Lyca Productions), will star two Tamil stars in the leads: Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. It will have music by AR Rahman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth’s last film was Annatthe, directed by Siva. He is currently shooting for Jailer, directed by Nelson.

Aishwarya, the elder daughter of the Tamil superstar, is well known for her 2012 film, 3, starring Dhanush, and Vai Raja Vai. Besides helming a documentary titled Cinema Veeran that highlighted stunt choreographers, Aishwarya also penned a book titled Standing onAn Apple Box: The Story of A Girl Among the Stars. Earlier this year, she also announced Oh Saathi Chal, her Bollywood directorial debut.

Vishnu Vishal is looking forward to Gatta Kusthi, helmed by director Chella Ayyavu, while Vikranth was seen in films like Bakrid and Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth shares a warm rapport with Lyca Productions, which backed his 2018 film 2.0 and is currently on a high following the success of the Mani Ratnam-directed Ponniyin Selvan.

Laal Salaam is slated for a release in 2023, which will also see the release of Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Ponniyin Selvan 2, among other projects like Vaarisu and Thunivu.