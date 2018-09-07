Rajinikanth’s next release titled ‘Petta’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 165th movie with director Karthik Subbaraj is titled Petta, which in colloquial Tamil loosely means ‘locality’.

On Friday, Sun Pictures, the subsidiary of Sun Network, released the title and motion poster of the film on Twitter. The motion poster shows the actor entering a church with a candelabrum.

The poster that went viral on Twitter and Facebook was viewed by more than five lakh people within the first three hours of its launch.

Mr. Subbaraj tweeted saying, “Feeling really happy.. Thanks to my team also called as bunch of Thalaivar Fans.” Sun Pictures posted a video in which Mr. Subbaraj mentioned that this was a dream-come-true project.

“We started shooting for the film three months back and it is progressing well. The movie will be wrapped up soon and hit the screens,” he said in the video. Anirudh Ravichander, who is composing the soundtrack for the film, tweeted: “One and Only Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth Feel the mass.”

The cast includes Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha and Bobby Simha among others.