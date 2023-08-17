Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ official first week collection details are here

August 17, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

According to the makers of Rajinikanth’s latest release, Jailer, the film has made the record for the highest first-week total gross collection in the history of Tamil cinema. A post shared from the film’s production banner Sun Picture states the film has made Rs 375.4 crore in its opening week.

The film, which is already one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year, is expected to break the all-time highest-grossing Tamil film record at the end of its theatrical run. The makers are also expected to come up with another announcement once Jailer hits the Rs 500 crore mark.

ALSO READ: Ramya Krishnan interview: On her ‘Jailer’ reunion with Rajinikanth, and reigniting the ‘Padayappa’ magic

Directed by Nelson, Rajinikanth’s Jailer features an ensemble cast that includes Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu and Yogi Babu among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to these names, the film also stars Jaffer Sadiq, Kishore, Billy Muralee, Sugunthan, Karate Karthi, Mithun, Arshad, Marimuthu, Rithvik, Saravanan, Aranthaangi Nisha and Mahanadi Shankar. With music by Anirudh, Jailer’s cinematography is by Vijay Kartik Kannan while R Nirmal is in charge of editing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.