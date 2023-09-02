HamberMenu
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' gets a streaming date

The film will be available in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi

September 02, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

PTI
‘Jailer’ Poster

‘Jailer’ Poster | Photo Credit: @PrimeVideoIN/Twitter

Prime Video has set September 7 as the digital premiere date of superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Master Ritvik round out the cast.

ALSO READ
This Japanese couple has travelled from Japan to Chennai to watch Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’

The film also features special cameos from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff.

ALSO READ: ‘Jailer’ movie review: Rajinikanth, Nelson make a captivating comeback that majorly works

The story centres on a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son’s killers. As he navigates the shadows of his son's world, Muthuvel's determination is put to the test, leading him through a complex and familiar path, the official synopsis reads.

ALSO READ
Shooting Rajinikanth: ‘Jailer’ cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan on the technique behind the fanfare

Jailer is extremely special to me; I had Rajinikanth sir to elevate the story with his signature acting style, and had superstars from the Indian film industry – Mohanlal sir, Shivarajkumar sir, and Jackie Shroff sir – to add their magical touch to this mass entertainer. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes," director Nelson said in a statement.

Jailer was released in theatres on August 10. Following its digital debut, Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide will be able to stream the action entertainer in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

C. Sembian Sivakumar, COO, Sun Pictures, said they are excited to show the film to the global audience. "The film's overwhelming success across theatres is a testament of Nelson’s vision and the entire team’s hard work and dedication. We are now excited to take this emotionally rich entertainer to audiences across the globe in multiple languages through Prime Video," he said.

