Rajinikanth’s first look as Moideen Bhai in ‘Laal Salaam’ revealed

May 08, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

The first look of Rajinikanth in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s next film Lal Salaam, is out.

Lyca Productions is the banner that’s bankrolling the film, that will see the Superstar in an extended cameo as ‘Moideen Bhai’.

Featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, Lal Salaam will have music by AR Rahman. With editing by Pravin Baaskar and cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy, the film will have a theatrical release later this year.

Aishwarya, the elder daughter of Rajinikanth, is well known for her directorials 3 and Vai Raja Vai. Besides helming a documentary titled Cinema Veeran that highlighted stunt choreographers, Aishwarya also penned a book titled Standing onAn Apple Box: The Story of A Girl Among the Stars. Earlier this year, she also announced Oh Saathi Chal, her Bollywood directorial debut

Rajinikanth shares a good equation with Lyca Productions, which backed his 2018 film 2.0. His last film was Annatthe, directed by Siva. He is currently shooting for Jailer, directed by Nelson.

Laal Salaam is slated for a release later this year in 2023.