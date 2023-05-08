ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth’s first look as Moideen Bhai in ‘Laal Salaam’ revealed

May 08, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

Featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ will have music by AR Rahman

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth in ‘Laal Salaam’

The first look of Rajinikanth in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s next film  Lal Salaam, is out.

Lyca Productions is the banner that’s bankrolling the film, that will see the Superstar in an extended cameo as ‘Moideen Bhai’.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’, featuring Rajini in a cameo, goes on floors

Featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles,  Lal Salaam will have music by AR Rahman. With editing by Pravin Baaskar and cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy, the film will have a theatrical release later this year.

Aishwarya, the elder daughter of Rajinikanth, is well known for her directorials  3 and  Vai Raja Vai. Besides helming a documentary titled  Cinema Veeran that highlighted stunt choreographers, Aishwarya also penned a book titled  Standing onAn Apple Box: The Story of A Girl Among the Stars. Earlier this year, she also announced  Oh Saathi Chal, her Bollywood directorial debut

Rajinikanth shares a good equation with Lyca Productions, which backed his 2018 film  2.0. His last film was  Annatthe, directed by Siva. He is currently shooting for  Jailer, directed by Nelson.

Laal Salaam is slated for a release later this year in 2023.

