Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’ motion poster released

As announced earlier, the new motion poster of the A.R. Murugadoss and Rajinikanth film Darbar, was released simultaneously on social media by stars such as Kamal Haasan (on the occasion of his 65th birthday), Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal and Salman Khan.

The action-thriller film is written and directed by Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. This is Lyca’s second collaboration on a Rajinikanth film after their success with 2.0.

The first poster that was released earlier showcased a headshot of Rajinikanth with plenty of cop memorabilia around him, and the wording, “You decide whether you want me to be good, bad or worse.” Reports indicate that the movie is set in Mumbai and that the Superstar will play an IPS officer in the film; his last cop role was in the 1992 film Pandiyan.

Darbar, slated for release this Pongal, marks the coming together of Rajinikanth and Murugadoss for the first time. Starring Nayanthara in the female lead, it has music by Anirudh, cinematography by Santhosh Sivan, and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Post Darbar, Rajini will be teaming up with director Siva for a film for Sun Pictures.