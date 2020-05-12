Movies

Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ to release on Pongal 2021

Meena, Rajinikanth and Khushbu during the launch of ‘Annaatthe’  

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Prakash Raj

The release date for Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe has been revealed by Sun Pictures to be Pongal 2021.

The movie was expected to be released later this year, but has been delayed like many others due to the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic.

The post-production work on the film has begun, following the directive issued by Government of Tamil Nadu, a few big-budget Tamil films have started post-production work this week.

 

Directed by Siva, the film is expected to a family-action drama on the lines of Rajinikanth’s earlier hits like Padayappa and Arunachalam. The superstar’s last film was Darbar with AR Murugadoss which didn’t quite set the box office on fire.

After having acted with Rajinikanth in the recently-released Darbar, actor Nayanthara will once again share screen space with the Superstar in the film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe has an ensemble cast comprising names like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.

D Imman, with whom Siva worked in Viswasam, has been brought in to compose the music.

The movie is expected to release later this year.

