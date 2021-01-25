Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ to have a Deepavali release on November 4

Rajinikanth in ‘Annaatthe’

25 January 2021 18:04 IST

The Siva directorial will be the actor’s first release since he decided to abandon his political plans

The release date of Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe, has been announced as November 4, 2021.

The film will be a Deepavali release for the actor, who recently announced his decision to abandon his political plans due to his health situation.

In December, the Hyderabad filming schedule of Annaatthe was stopped due to crew members testing positive for COVID-19. However, things are back on track now and the team expect the film to have a smooth theatrical release later this year.

Directed by Siva, the film is expected to a family-action drama on the lines of Rajinikanth’s earlier hits like Padayappa and Arunachalam. The superstar’s last film was Darbar with AR Murugadoss which didn’t quite set the box office on fire.

After having acted with Rajinikanth in the recently-released Darbar, actor Nayanthara will once again share screen space with the Superstar in the film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe has an ensemble cast comprising names like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.

D Imman, with whom Siva worked in Viswasam, has been brought in to compose the music.