Rajinikanth urges citizens to participate in Janata curfew, not make same mistakes that Italy did

Actor-politician Rajinikanth has put out a video message in which he urges citizens across the country to heed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advise to participate fully in the Janata curfew on Sunday, March 22.

In a video message that he posted on social media, Rajinikanth says, “Right now, India is in the second stage of battling the coronavirus and we can’t let it go to the next level. If we can prevent the spread of the COVD-19 in public spaces for 12 to 14 hours, that itself is enough to stop it from progressing to the third stage.”

“This is why our PM Narendra Modi has advised everyone to stay indoors and practise social distancing all day on March 22. In fact, in Italy, the government asked citizens to follow the same practise, but they didn’t take it seriously. Hence, thousands of lives were lost and we can see how they are suffering due to the pandemic. Let the same not happen in India,” he added.

Rajinikanth also asked people to spare a minute to remember the selfless doctors, nurses and medical workers who are risking their lives on the line to fight the coronavirus. “Let’s praise them, pray for them and their families and support them wholeheartedly by cooperating with the government’s request.”

The actor’s Annatthe has been put on hold following the shutdown of all film and TV production in India, while his television debut on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls will air on Monday on Discovery India.