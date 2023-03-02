ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth to team up with ‘Jai Bhim’ TJ Gnanavel for ‘Thalaivar 170’

March 02, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

The film will mark the third collaboration between Lyca Productions and Rajini after ‘2.0’and ‘Darbar’

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth and TJ Gnanavel | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rajinikanth, who will next be seen in Jailer, will be teaming up with director TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame for the actor’s 170 th film. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, the film will be produced by Lyca Productions.

On the occasion of the birthday of Subaskaran, the Chairman of the production banner, the announcement was made earlier today. Lyca Productions’ Twitter profile made the announcement also confirming that Anirudh will be composing music for the film.

Lyca Productions had earlier bankrolled Rajini’s films like 2.0 and Darbar. Interestingly, Darbar’s music is also by Anirudh who had earlier collaborated with Rajini for Petta. He’s also in charge of music for Rajini’s upcoming film Jailer. While the rest of the cast and crew of Thalaivar 170 is kept under wraps, the makers have confirmed that the film will go on floors soon and will hit theatres in 2024.

