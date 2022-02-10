Rajinikanth teams up with Nelson for ‘Thalaivar 169’

Composer Anirudh Ravichander is also on board for the project to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures

Sun Pictures has announced that Rajinikanth will be teaming up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for his next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 169.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander is on board, while more details on the rest of the cast and crew will be revealed soon.

The Superstar’s last film was Annaatthe, directed by Siva, which released to mixed reviews for Deepavali in 2021.

Meanwhile, director Nelson’s last release was the successful Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan, and he is currently working on his next film Beast with Vijay and Pooja Hegde.