February 10, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Actor Rajinikanth's latest release, Lal Salaam, is now out in theatres. On Saturday, Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai airport. At the airport, talking to media persons, Rajinikanth said, "The movie crew said that the movie Lal Salaam has received a great response from the people, and thanks to Lyca Productions who produced this film and Aishwarya (Daughter of Rajinikanth) who directed it."

He also shared details of her upcoming movie Vettaiyan saying, "Vettaiyan movie shoots got over around 80 per cent and 20 per cent of the work is in progress." Apart from Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Dhanya Balakrishnan, Vivek Prasanna, and KS Ravi Kumar. The film is billed as a sports drama that promotes religious harmony. Vishnu Rangasamy has written the film. AR Rahman has scored the music of the film.

Before Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth was seen in Jailer, which was a worldwide box-office hit. He played a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos. In the coming months, Rajinikanth will be seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavelraja. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh. The film will be released in the latter part of 2024.