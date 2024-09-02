GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajinikanth says he “doesn’t know anything about” Hema Committee report

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Coolie’, starring Rajinikanth in the lead and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, have released the first-look poster of the superstar from the film

Published - September 02, 2024 06:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Rajinikanth.

Actor Rajinikanth. | Photo Credit: ANI

Superstar Rajinikanth has said that he “doesn’t know anything about” the K Hema Committee report. Published recently, the report revealed horrid tales of sexual exploitation, illegal bans, discrimination drug and alcohol abuse, wage disparity and in some cases, inhuman working conditions.

A day after Mohanlal, superstar Mammootty breaks his silence on Hema Committee report

On the back of the report, allegations of sexual harassment from several women have rocked the Malayalam film industry. Mollywood stars Mohanlal, who resigned as the president of AMMA, broke his silence, saying the “entire industry is answerable” to the allegations. Mammootty welcomed the report and said he will support the recommendations mentioned in it.

Responding to a question from reporters on the ongoing issue, Rajinikanth said on Monday (September 01, 2024) that “he isn’t aware” about the report. While many big names have chosen to not respond to the controversy, some noted actors as Nani, Radhika Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Swara Bhaskar have reacted to the report.

Meanwhile, the makers of Coolie have released the first-look poster of superstar Rajinikanth from the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film.

ALSO READ:Sathyaraj is introduced as Rajasekar in Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

Rajinikanth is set to play a character named Deva in the movie. In the first-look poster, the actor is seen in a stylish avatar, holding a railway porter’s (Coolie) number plate.

Rajinikanth as Deva in ‘Coolie’

Rajinikanth as Deva in ‘Coolie’ | Photo Credit: sunpictures/X

Apart from Rajinikanth, the star-studded cast of Coolie includes Akkineni Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Soubin Shahir. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of the film while Anbariv masters are the action choreographers.

ALSO READ:Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ averts clash with Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’

Girish Gangadharan, who worked with Lokesh in Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, is the cinematographer. Philomin Raj is the editor.

Rajinikanth is currently awaiting the release of Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier, the film will hit the screens on Ocotber 10.

