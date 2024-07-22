GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajinikanth praises Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’; shares update on ‘Vettaiyan’

‘Vettaiyan’, which is Rajinikanth’s 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year

Updated - July 22, 2024 12:41 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 12:40 pm IST

ANI
Kamal Haasan with Rajinikanth

Kamal Haasan with Rajinikanth | Photo Credit: @LycaProductions/Twitter

Rajinikanth, who was recently in Kerala, was spotted at Chennai airport on Sunday. While speaking to media persons at the airport, Rajinikanth praised Kamal Haasan's film Indian 2, which was released on July 12. He also provided an update on his upcoming film Vettaiyan.

‘Indian 2’ movie review: Kamal Haasan, Shankar’s underwhelming sequel relies more on its past legacy and future promise

“Indian 2 is turning out well, and we are still in the process of working on Vettaiyan,” he said. The sequel to the movie Indian, directed by Shankar, features an ensemble cast including Haasan, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

The star was also seen waving at fans and clicking selfies with them as he got into his car.

Director Shankar on ‘Indian 2’, challenges of a sequel, employing new technology and more

Meanwhile, Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian which starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel. Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board.

From ‘Sarkar’ to ‘Indian 2,’ how social media has been used as a storytelling tool in Tamil cinema

On the other hand, Vettaiyan, which is Rajinikanth’s 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth’s 73rd birthday. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

