Rajinikanth on rumours about tiff with Vijay: I am his well-wisher and not his competitor

January 27, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth on Friday cleared the air on the rumours about tiff with actor Vijay at the audio launch of the movie Lal Saalam. The veteran star said that he will always remain Vijay’s well-wisher and not his competitor.

The controversy began when Rajinikanth narrated a story of an eagle and a crow at the audio launch of Jailer. Talking about his journey in films, Rajinikanth said he was like an eagle that always flew high and remained calm, ignoring all the noise from a crow. Fans of Vijay took to social media to criticise Rajinikanth, saying he compared the Leostar with a crow.

Speaking at the Lal Salaam audio launch, Rajinikanth said his comments were misinterpreted. “Many people on social media said that my story of a crow and an eagle was directed at Vijay. It was disappointing to see that. Vijay grew up in front of my eyes. He was just 13 years when I was shooting for Dharmathin Thalaivan. His father, SA Chandrasekar, introduced Vijay to me after the shoot of the movie, one day, and told me he was interested in acting. I advised the little boy to complete schooling first before thinking of films,” said Rajinikanth.

He further said, “Today, Vijay is a an actor and a huge star because of his talent, hard work and discipline. He is planning to enter politics. It feels sad to hear that there is competition between us. Vijay has always said that he is his own competition, and I have also maintained the same. I request fans to stop comparisons between us.”

Lal Salaam, directed by Rajinikanth’s daugther, Aishwarya, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Rajinikanth is set to play a cameo in the movie. Lal Salaam is touted to be a sports drama that also talks about religious unrest. At the audio launch, Aishwarya said that she was upset about people calling her father a ‘Sanghi’. “I got angry seeing such comments on social media. I would like to clarify that Rajinikanth isn’t a ‘Sanghi’. If he was, he wouldn’t have done the cameo in my film,” she said.

Aishwarya added that it was Rajinikanth who preferred the role of Moideen Bhai in Lal Salaam. “ I was quite apprehensive when he said that. I hadn’t thought of him for the role until he told he is interested in doing it.” Produced by Lyca Productions, Lal Salaam will hit the screens on February 9.

