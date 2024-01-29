GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajinikanth on ‘Lal Salaam’ controversy: Aishwarya never said ‘Sanghi’ is a bad word

During the audio launch of her upcoming film, ‘Lal Salaam,’ Aishwarya Rajinikanth had expressed her displeasure with her father and legendary actor Rajinikanth being called as a ‘Sanghi’

January 29, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajinikanth with his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth with his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth | Photo Credit: @aishwaryarajini/Instagram

Following an uproar, superstar Rajinikanth on Monday defended his daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth for her statements against people who call her father a ‘Sanghi’.

While interacting with the media on Monday, the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee said that Aishwarya never called the term ‘Sanghi’ — something that is used to address right-wingers in political parlance — a ‘bad’ word.

ALSO READ
Ram temple consecration | Rajinikanth attends ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony; greets PM Narendra Modi

During the audio launch of her upcoming film, Lal Salaam, in which Rajinikanth features in a cameo appearance, Aishwarya expressed her displeasure with people calling her father a Sanghi just because he’s vocal about his spiritual beliefs. “I was told that it is a term used to call people who support a particular political party. Let me put it clearly — Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi.”

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth on rumours about tiff with Vijay: I am his well-wisher and not his competitor

The filmmaker added that if the superstar was a ‘Sanghi,’ he wouldn’t have chosen to be a part of a film like Lal Salaam. In the film, Rajinikanth plays a Muslim man named Moideen Bhai, who takes matters into his own hands after religious unrest between Hindus and Muslims turns a cricket field into a battleground. A previously released teaser of the film showed glimpses of a story that speaks about the political game that creates wedges between religious communities.

Starring Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in the lead, Lal Salaam is set to hit theatres on February 9. With music scored by AR Rahman, the film also features legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev star in a cameo role.

ALSO READ
Pa Ranjith on Rajinikanth attending Ram temple consecration: ‘We need to question the underlying politics’

The cast of the film also features Senthil, Jeevitha, Thambi Ramaiah, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, and Thangadurai. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film has editing by Pravin Baaskar and cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy.

Aishwarya is the elder daughter of Rajinikanth. Lal Salaam is her third feature directorial effort after 3 and Vai Raja Vai. Apart from helming a documentary titled Cinema Veeran, which that highlighted stunt choreographers, Aishwarya also penned a book titled ‘Standing on An Apple Box: The Story of A Girl Among the Stars.’

Notably, the filmmaker is also set to make her Bollywood directorial debut with Oh Saathi Chal.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.