Rajinikanth on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Nag Ashwin has taken Indian cinema to next level

Director Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD has been receiving glowing reviews from the Indian film industry members ever since its worldwide release on June 27, 2024.

The latest big name to praise the pan-Indian film is ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth. The veteran star, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Vettaiyan, took to X to congratulate the entire team of Kalki 2898 AD.

“Director Nag Ashwin has taken Indian cinema to a different level. I am eagerly waiting for part 2,” wrote Rajinikanth, who will begin shoot for Coolie from July. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt@SrBachchan@PrabhasRaju@ikamalhaasan@deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2.God Bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) June 29, 2024

Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, Kalki2898 AD has collected Rs 298.5 crore in two days at the global box office, the makers said. Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Previously titled Project K, the film, mounted on a budget of Rs 600, is reportedly the costliest Indian film ever made yet. On June 28, 2024, actor Mrunal Thakur, known for her performances in Telugu hits such as Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, said she readily agreed to play a cameo in the movie.

“When I was approached for Kalki, I didn’t even take a moment to say yes. I have immense faith in producers Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka. Our successful collaboration in Sita Ramam made this an easy decision. And being part of this mammoth of a project and this absolute visionary filmmaking was something I knew I had to be part of,” she said.