Rajinikanth-Nelson’s ‘Jailer’ gets release date

May 04, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

Written and directed by Nelson, ‘Jailer’ boasts an all-star cast of Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah and others

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth in a still from ‘Jailer’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s new film Jailer will release in theatres on August 10, 2023.

The makers revealed the release date with an announcement video. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ has the vibe of a fun action drama. It brings together stars from three Indian film industries—Rajinikanth from Tamil, Mohanlal from Malayalam and Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada.

In addition to these names, the film also features Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi.

Jailer is produced by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

Rajinikanth’s last release was Annaatthe in 2021.

