Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’ goes on floors; Shruti Haasan part of cast

Updated - July 05, 2024 01:06 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 12:07 pm IST

The film also stars Sathyaraj who last shared screen space with Rajini in ‘Mr Bharath’ in 1986

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth in the title reveal teaser of ‘Coolie’ | Photo Credit: Sun Pictures

We had previously reported that Rajinikanth’s 171st film is titled Coolie and director Lokesh Kanagaraj helms it. The makers have now confirmed that the film’s shooting has commenced.

The X profile of Sun Pictures, the banner behind the project, shared the update with a poster.

After a title reveal video in April, Lokesh took to X last week to share an image of him along with Rajinikanth and stated that the look test for the film is currently underway and the film will go on floors from July.

Coolie features Lokesh’s frequent collaborators, music director Anirudh (who composed music for Rajini’s Jailer ) and stunt directors Anbariv (who are currently working with Rajini in Vettaiyan). The film also stars Sathyaraj who last shared screen space with Rajini in Mr Bharath in 1986.

Shruti Haasan is also said to be a part of the film and it marks the first time she will be seen sharing space with Rajinikanth. Interestingly, she starred alongside Lokesh in the music video ‘Inimel’ which was penned by Kamal Haasan who earlier teamed up with the filmmaker for Vikram.

Lokesh had confirmed that this movie will not be part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes films such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, the director’s last film, starring Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The star-studded ensemble has Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Kishore and others in prominent roles. The film will hit the screens in October this year.

