GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajinikanth - Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’ goes on floors

The film also stars Sathyaraj who last shared screen space with Rajini in ‘Mr Bharath’ in 1986

Published - July 05, 2024 12:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajinikanth in the title reveal teaser of ‘Coolie’

Rajinikanth in the title reveal teaser of ‘Coolie’ | Photo Credit: Sun Pictures

We had previously reported that Rajinikanth’s 171st film is titled Coolie and director Lokesh Kanagaraj helms it. The makers have now confirmed that the film’s shooting has commenced.

Sathyaraj joins Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

The X profile of Sun Pictures, the banner behind the project, shared the update with a poster.

After a title reveal video in April, Lokesh took to X last week to share an image of him along with Rajinikanth and stated that the look test for the film is currently underway and the film will go on floors from July.

Coolie features Lokesh’s frequent collaborators, music director Anirudh (who composed music for Rajini’s Jailer ) and stunt directors Anbariv (who are currently working with Rajini in Vettaiyan). The film also stars Sathyaraj who last shared screen space with Rajini in Mr Bharath in 1986.

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares update on Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’

Lokesh had confirmed that this movie will not be part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes films such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, the director’s last film, starring Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The star-studded ensemble has Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Kishore and others in prominent roles. The film will hit the screens in October this year.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.