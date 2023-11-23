Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan shoot at the same studio after 21 years

November 23, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

Veteran stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan met and shared a light moment while shooting for their respective films on Thursday. Incidentally, the two actors were shooting at the same venue after 21 years.

Kamal Haasan is filming for S Shankar’s Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster, while Rajinikanth is currently shooting for TJ Gnanavel’s film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. Both the films are bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The production house took to social media to share pictures of the two legendary actors spending a moment with each other at the studio.

Meanwhile, apart from Indian 2, Kamal Haasan is working on two more projects. The actor will be seen in a film directed by H Vinoth, and he has also reunited with Mani Ratnam after the cult-classic Nayakan (1987).

The Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film is titled Thug Life. A R Rahman is the music composer for the film while Anbariv masters are the stunt choreographers. Recently, the makers of Indian 2 released a first glimpse of the film, a short video that introduced all the central characters of the movie, including the iconic character Senapathy, essayed by Kamal Haasan.

ALSO READ:‘Thalaivar 171’: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj team up for action-thriller

Rajinikanth, after the success of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, is shooting for Thalaivar 170. The film boasts of an ensemble cast, including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichandran has been roped in as the film’s music composer.

Rajinikanth will work with Lokesh Kanagaraj after the completion of this film. The actor will also be seen in an extended cameo in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam.

