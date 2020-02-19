Rajinikanth is all swagger in new motion poster for ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’

A special motion poster for Rajinikanth’s television debut on Discovery Channel with Into The Wild with Bear Grylls has been released, that shows with Superstar posing with the TV host and survival skills expert.

With the duo standing next to a jeep, the poster sets the tone for the much-awaited episode, that will see Rajinikanth on a TV shows, 43 years since his debut.

Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

The star had said earlier that the show “is a perfect platform to take the message of conserving water to every home across the country.” This special program of Man vs. Wild is expected to be themed around water conservation, and Rajinikanth added that every Indian will need to come forward and contribute as “this war has to be led at all levels including government, community as well as on the individual front.”

According to sources, much of the sequences was shot at Moolehole, Maddur, and G.S. Betta Range and permission was given to film between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. only. Last year, a similar special episode on Discovery starred PM Modi, and was shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, themed on wildlife conservation.

Grylls was also quoted as saying that his team was “very excited to work closely with” the Superstar. “Much more than a cine star, Rajinikanth is a phenomenon who has captivated audiences across the world with his on-screen and off-screen work,” said Grylls, adding, “He has always shown such energy and flair in all he does and he will need that courage and determination again on our journey into the beautiful wilds of India.”

He added, tagging the Darbar star in the post, “@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way... #ThalaivaOnDiscovery @DiscoveryIN.”