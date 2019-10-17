Rajinikanth is Aaditya Arunachalam in ‘Darbar’

Rajinikanth fans are looking forward to November 7, when Darbar’s motion poster and theme music will be out. But there’s news even before that: thanks to some latest stills published in a Tamil magazine, we learn that Rajinikanth’s name in the film will be Aaditya Arunachalam.

It’s well known that Rajinikanth plays a cop in the film, directed by AR Murugadoss. Interestingly, Aaditya and Arunachalam are reportedly the names of the filmmaker’s son and father respectively.

Fans of the Superstar will fondly remember Arunchalam, the 1997 film in which Rajinikanth had to accept the unique challenge of spending Rs 30 crores in 30 days. The name has recall value among his fans, who are looking forward to seeing their tinseltown hero don the khakhi.

Darbar, slated for release this Pongal, marks the coming together of Rajinikanth and Murugadoss for the first time. Starring Nayanthara in the female lead, it has music by Anirudh, cinematography by Santhosh Sivan, and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Post Darbar, Rajini will be teaming up with director Siva for a film for Sun Pictures.

Currently, Rajinikanth has embarked on a spiritual journey and is currently visiting places like Rishikesh and Kedarnath along with his daughter, Aishwarya.