Rajinikanth: I want to act in a play at the NMACC

April 01, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST

Actor Rajinikanth has expressed his interest to act in a play at the brand-new Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

The superstar, who attended the grand opening of the centre this week, alongside stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, posted a note on social media congratulating Mukesh and Nita Ambani, as well as their team.

He stated that India’s first extravagant world-class Broadway theatre had arrived in style in Mumbai, and that The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation was a “spectacular, patriotic, mind-blowing and mesmerising show.”

Rajinikanth added that he has one longing dream now; to enact a play in this “amazing theatre” and hoped that it would happen soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star has nurtured a keen interest in theatre ever since he was a school student, performing in several plays as a teenager which earned him plenty of praise. Even after he became a bus conductor, Rajinikanth used to find time to act on stage, before he decided to enrol in an acting course at the Madras Film Institute. During his time there, he met filmmaker K. Balachander after which Rajinikanth’s film career took off.

On the work front, the star is currently shooting for Jailer with director Nelson. The film boasts of a star cast of Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Sunil among others.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a multi-disciplinary cultural space, set to showcase India’s finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.