Rajinikanth: I cried after listening to the script of ‘Annaatthe’

Rajinikanth in ‘Annaatthe’  

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe released recently on Deepavali to mixed reviews, but it’s only now that the Superstar has spoken out on how it got made.

The 70-year-old revealed the story behind how the film came into the being, in a recent post on voice-based social media platform Hoote. “Petta showed me in a stylish avatar, and released along with Viswasam, which was directed by Siva and starred Ajith. Both films were super-hits, and so I was very curious to watch Viswasam. Its producer (Satya Jyothi Thyagarajan) arranged a screening. I found the film interesting till the interval, but was still puzzled on why it was such a huge success. However, as it neared the climax, its colours changed, and I started clapping towards the end,” revealed Rajinikanth.

Subsequently, the actor met up with Siva. “He said that it was very easy to deliver a hit with me. That left me stunned, because no one has said that to me before. All he said was that I should star in a story-based film (like Muthu, Annamalai and Padayappa) and that it should be set in a village.”

Rajinikanth then asked Siva to come up with a script in the same mould, to which Siva sked him for 15 days.

In 12 days itself, Siva came back to meet Rajinikanth with a script. “All he asked was two-and-half hours of my time and three bottles of water. After the narration, I started crying, and hugged him,” recalls the star, adding that Annaatthe has clicked big-time with audiences.


