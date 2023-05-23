ADVERTISEMENT

Rajinikanth emotionally recalls actor Sarath Babu’s ‘quit smoking’ advice to him

May 23, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Sarath Babu, who was undergoing treatment for multiple organ failure, breathed his last on Monday

PTI

Rajinikanth and the late Sarath Babu

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday paid rich tributes to his deceased actor-friend Sarath Babu and recalled the latter's advice to him to quit smoking, saying the late veteran would even snatch away the stub and put it out if he saw him smoking. Mindful of his friend's views, he would not smoke in front of Sarath Babu, Rajinikanth said after paying tributes to the mortal remains of the actor here.

Sarath Babu, a veteran actor who starred in over 250 films, passed away at the age of 71 on Monday in a Hyderabad hospital while undergoing treatment for multiple organ failure. His mortal remains were later brought here.

Rajinikanth said he knew Sarath Babu even before becoming an actor and that they were good friends. The late actor was a very good human being, good friend and always had a smile on his face.

"I have never seen him getting serious or angry. You all know that all the films I acted with him are very big hits — Mullum Malarum, Muthu, Annamalai and Velaikkaran. He had great love and affection for me...he would always regret my smoking and ask me to quit it for a long life. If he would see me smoking, he would snatch the cigarette and put it out. So, I won't smoke before him," Rajinikanth told reporters.

Rajinikanth and Sarath Babu in stills from ‘Annamalai’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

However, indicating that Sarath gave an exception to this, the top star recalled how the former calmed him down by getting a cigarette when an important scene in Annamalai did not materialise as desired. "In Annamalai, there is this important scene about a challenge (Rajinikanth taking on Sarath Babu after their friendship turns sour) that took a lot of retakes as the emotions did not come out properly. He got me a cigarette and after that I felt relaxed and the take was approved. He always advised me about good health but he is no more now," Rajinikanth reminisced.

A number of Tamil cinema personalities including actors Kamal Haasan, Surya, Karthi and Suhasini paid tributes to Sarath Babu.

