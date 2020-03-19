Rajinikanth commends government on dealing with coronavirus outbreak, asks State to provide financial relief

19 March 2020 14:40 IST

Actor-politician posted on Twitter than people’s livelihoods have been affected due to the impact of COVD-19

Actor-politician Rajinikanth has commented on the coronavirus pandemic engulfing the country.

He posted on Twitter, “The government is doing a commendable job of dealing with the coronavirus crisis, and people should join hands with the authorities to ensure that the virus doesn’t spread more.”

Rajinikanth has been in the news for his political comments recently, in which he announced that he wanted to bring revolution in Tamil Nadu politics, but never wanted to become the Chief Minister and would instead create ‘leaders’ in his party.

The Darbar star added, “During these difficult times, people’s livelihoods have been affected, so the State should consider providing financial relief measures to ensure that citizens can tide over these tough times. I humbly request the State to consider this appeal.”

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next film Annatthe under the direction of Siva, the shooting of which has currently been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.